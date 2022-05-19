Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 23, check details here
competitive exams

REET 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 23, check details here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has extended the online application deadline for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers (REET) 2022.
REET 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 23, check details here
Published on May 19, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has again extended the the online application deadline for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers (REET) 2022.Candidates can apply online till 12 a.m. on May 23rd. The deadline for generating challans and submitting fees is May 19 till midnight.  Candidates can apply for the REET application form 2022 by visiting the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 application form correction window will be available from May 25 through May 27. Candidates can check more details here.

REET 2022 will take place on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, whereas paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Direct link to apply here

REET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Fill in the application form 

Pay the application fee

 keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP