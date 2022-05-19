REET 2022: Last date to apply extended till May 23, check details here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has again extended the the online application deadline for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers (REET) 2022.Candidates can apply online till 12 a.m. on May 23rd. The deadline for generating challans and submitting fees is May 19 till midnight. Candidates can apply for the REET application form 2022 by visiting the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 application form correction window will be available from May 25 through May 27. Candidates can check more details here.

REET 2022 will take place on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, whereas paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Direct link to apply here

REET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

