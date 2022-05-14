REET 2022: Registration date extended till May 20, here’s how to apply

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has extended the REET 2022 registration date. The registration date has been extended till May 20, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers can apply online through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

The correction window for REET 2022 will open on May 23 and will close on May 25, 2022. REET 2022 will be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022. Exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates who wants to appear for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply for REET 2022</strong>

REET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

REET 2022 fee is ₹550 for one paper and ₹750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

