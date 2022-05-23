Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET 2022 registration ends today at reetbser2022.in, direct link to apply here

(REET) 2022 application process will end today, May 23.
Published on May 23, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The extended application window for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will end today, May 23. Candidates can apply for the test until 12 a.m. on the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) website, reetbser22.in.

The previous application deadline was May 20. The deadline for producing challans and submitting application fees has also been extended till May 19 at midnight. From May 25 to May 27, the REET 2022 application form correction window will be open.

The REET 2022 test will be held on the 23rd and 24th of July. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. From July 14, candidates will be able to download their admit cards (4.00 PM).

REET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

