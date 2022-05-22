REET 2022 registration ends tomorrow on reetbser22.in, here's how to apply

The extended application window for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will be closed on Monday, May 23. Candidates can apply for the exam on the website of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), reetbser22.in up to 12 am.

Previously, the application deadline was May 20. BSER has also extended the last date for generating challans and submitting application fees till May 19 midnight.

The REET 2022 application form correction window will be available from May 25 through May 27.

The state level teacher eligibility test will be held on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and paper 2 (Level 1) exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The level 1 exam is for candidates seeking teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and level 2 is for classes 6-8. Candidates can download the syllabi from the exam website.

REET 2022 fee is ₹550 for one paper and ₹750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

REET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

keep a hard copy of the same for further need.