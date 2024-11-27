REET 2025 Exam Live: Notification, registration soon; exam in February

Reet 2025 Exam Live Updates: The official notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination (REET 2025) will be released soon. When shared, candidates can check the notification and apply for REET 2025 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On Tuesday, School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal held a meeting to review the preparation for REET 2025. Kunal directed to ensure proper arrangements for confidentiality of the exam and security of the question papers. ...Read More

The meeting emphasised on allocating the nearest exam centre to the candidates.

Previously, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced that the REET 2025 notification will be released on November 25 and the application process will begin on December 1. As of now, the official notification has not been released.

The exam will be held in February. The minister also said that the application fee for REET 2025 will be the same as REET 2022, he added.

REET 2025: How to check notification, apply online

Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET 2025 exam page

Download the notification and check important details

To apply for the examination, click on the application link

Complete the registration process to get your login credentials

Lo gin to your account.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents, make payment

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, fee details, important dates, etc., on the exam notification.

The REET examination will be conducted in 2 levels. Level 1 will be for primary teacher and level 2 will be for secondary teacher vacancies Candidates will be allowed to appear for level 1, 2 or both based on their eligibility. The application fee will be decided accordingly.

The last REET was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection window ended on August 25, 2022. The result was announced on September 29 that year.