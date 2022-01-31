REET Jaipur coordinator Pradeep Parashar arrested in paper leak case

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of police arrested Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the exam paper leak case, said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police.

As per the official statement, the role of Pradeep Parashar in the case came to light during the interrogation of another arrested accused Ramkripal Meena.

"A total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case," reads the statement.

Earlier in September, the gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) that was held on September 26.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON