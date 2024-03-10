Registration last date for NEET UG 2024 extended till March 16

The online registration deadline for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) has been extended. Eligible candidates can apply for the UG Medical entrance examination up to March 16 on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Last date to apply for NEET UG 2024 extended (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Application forms can be submitted up to 10:50 pm on March 16, and the exam fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm, the NTA notification reads.

The entrance test will take place on May 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. In addition to India, the NTA has identified 14 cities abroad in which the exam will be held.

NEET is a pen-and-paper test, which means it will be held offline, and candidates have to mark answers to the objective-type questions on OMR sheets.

'In the notification for the extension of the application deadline, the National Testing Agency (NTA) mentioned that there will be no changes in the terms and conditions of the exam compared to last year, except for the syllabus which had been notified previously. The revised information bulletin of NEET UG has also been uploaded, it said.

In case of any difficulties while applying for NEET, candidates can contact the NEET UG helpline at 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in. They have been asked to visit the websites exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

NEET UG is the largest entrance examination in India in terms of the number of candidates. It is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses at government, private and all other medical colleges across the country.

Check the NEET UG application deadline extension notice here.