RIICO answer keys 2021 for JA, DM and other exams released

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has released the answer keys of the exams for Junior Assistant (JA) and Deputy Manager (DM) (Industrial Development/Technical) posts on their official website.

Direct link to check question paper booklet and answer keys

Candidates can download the RIICO answer keys by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website - industries.rajasthan.gov.in/riico

2. Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ flashing on the homepage

3. Candidates are redirected to a new page

4. Click on ‘Question Paper Booklet and Answer Key for the post of Junior Assistant, Deputy Manager (ID/Tech)’

5. Click on the Answer type and Question-Booklet type given against each post

6. Download ‘RIICO Answer Key.pdf’

Candidates are also invited to submit objections online, if any, with a payment of ₹1,000 per challenge. The RIICO answer keys objection link is available on the website from December 05 to December 07, 2021.

The examination for these posts were conducted on December 05, 2021. RIICO Junior Assistant exam was held in the first shift, whereas the RIICO Deputy Manager exam was conducted in the second shift.

