RPSC AAO & Chemist exam admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

  • RPSC has released the admit card for the Assistant Agriculture Officer and Chemist exams 2021.
RPSC AAO & Chemist exam admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC AAO & Chemist exam admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued the admit card for the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) exam. Candidates can obtain their RPSC Admit Card by visiting the RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and Date of Birth.

The RPSC AAO exam is scheduled on May 28, while the Chemist exam is set for May 29. Both tests will be conducted in a single session from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Here's the direct link to download the AAO admit card

Here's the direct link to download the chemist admit card

RPSC AAO & Chemist exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate the AAO and chemist admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check notification here.

