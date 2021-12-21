RPSC assistant engineer 2018 interview marks released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview marks of the assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2018. The RPSC interview marks are available on the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC interview marks

RPSC interview marks: Know how to download

Go to the official website of RPSC

Click on the interview marks

Enter roll number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the RPSC interview marks

The interview was held from November 22 to November 26. Exam for selection of assistant engineers in civil discipline was held on November 22. The exam for assistant engineer (civil and agriculture) in panchayati raj department was held on November 23. Selection of assistant engineers (electrical and mechanical) was held on November 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, RPSC will conduct the RAS main exam on February 25 and 26. Only those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the main exam. The preliminary exam was held on October 27 and the result was declared on November 19. On the basis of the performance in main exam, the RPSC will shortlist candidates for interview.

