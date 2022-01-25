RPSC Asst Prof (College Edu) Exam 2020 results and cut-off marks released

RPSC Asst Prof (College Edu) Exam 2020 results: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a provisional list of shortlisted candidates for Assistant Professor (college education) Examination 2020 for Philosophy and Agriculture (Entomology) subjects on the official website. Candidates can visit the RPSC website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ and check the results.

How to Check Asst. Professor (College Edu.) Exam 2020 Results

Candidates can follow the given process to check the Asst. Professor (College Edu.) Exam 2020 results:

1. Visit the RPSC website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘News and Events’

3. A new page will open

4. Click on ‘Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Asst. Professor (College Edu.) Exam – 2020’ link for Philosophy or Agriculture (Entomology) Subjects

5. A PDF Document will Open

6. Roll Number-wise List of Provisional Candidates will be displayed

Candidates are requested to download the document and keep a hard copy for future reference.

6 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for Asst. Professor Philosophy posts, whereas 3 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted from Asst. Professor Agriculture (Entomology) posts. Shortlisted candidates are advised to visit the official Commission website and download application forms for the interview round. The last date of submitting interview application forms is till 6 PM on January 31, 2021.

The Paper I and Paper II of the Asst. Professor Philosophy Competitive examination was organised on October 03, 2021, and the paper III was organised on September 22, 2021.

The Asst. Professor Agriculture (Entomology) Competitive examination for paper I and paper II was conducted on September 23, 2021, and paper III examination was held on September 22, 2021.

RPSC also released a list of cut-off marks for Asst. Professor Philosophy and Agriculture (Entomology) Exam 2020. Candidates can visit the Commission website and check the category-wise list of cut-off marks for each exam.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the Commission website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ for more information.