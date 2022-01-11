Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC model answer keys for head master Sanskrit education exam 2021 released
RPSC model answer keys for head master Sanskrit education exam 2021 released

RPSC model answer keys for head master: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Keys 2021 for recruitment to the post of Head Master under Sanskrit education department.
The Commission released Model Answer Keys 2021 for Paper I and Paper II online.(rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 03:19 PM IST
RPSC model answer keys for head master: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Keys 2021 for recruitment to the post of Head Master under Sanskrit education department. The Commission released Model Answer Keys 2021 for &lt;strong&gt;Paper I &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Paper II&lt;/strong&gt; online. Candidates can visit the RPSC website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ and check the answer keys.

The recruitment examination for the post of Head Master was conducted on October 11, 2021.

How to Check Model Answer Key 2021

• Visit https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

• Click on the ‘News and Events’ Section

• Click on ‘Model Answer Key for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) (Paper –I and Paper II) Exam – 2021’ links

• The Question-wise Answer Key will appear

Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections, if any. Candidates can avail the objection link on the RPSC website from January 12 till 12 am on January 14, 2022, and submit objections along with an objection fee of Rs. 100 per question.

Candidates can contact the Commission via email - recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or reach out on mobile numbers 9352323625 and 7340557555 in case of any technical difficulties while submitting online applications.

