RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022 syllabus. Candidates who want to appear for the written examination can download the syllabus through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The syllabus can be downloaded by all candidates through the official website by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download syllabus

RPSC Sr. Teacher Compartment Exam 2022: How to download syllabus

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on syllabus link available on the top bar of the website.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the subject link to download the syllabus.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will include a written examination of 500 marks. There will be two papers – paper 1 for 200 and paper 2 for 300 marks. Each paper will have 100 multiple choice questions to be answered in 2 hours.

The application process was started on April 11 and ended on May 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 9,760 teacher vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.