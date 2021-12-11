RPSC Statistical Officer admit cards 2021: Link for download of hall tickets

RPSC Statistical Officer admit cards 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam admit cards for Statistical Officer in planning department (Economics & Statistics) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear in the examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC exam for the post of Statistical officer is scheduled to be held at Ajmer district headquarter on December 18 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Candidates are advised to keep their original identity card and their passport size photo and reach exam centre one hour before the scheduled time. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the test venue in the absence of photo identity card.

Candidates suffering from Covid are advised to send Covid related reports and documents to the commission office through email at examplanning.rpsc@rajasthan.gov.in or inform by calling at phone number 0145-2635255 by December 17, 2021 (4pm) so that proper arrangements could be made for them.

How to download RPSC Statistical Officer exam admit card:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2021”

Click on the link that reads, “Statistical Officer Exam 2021”

Click on “Get Admit Card” link

Enter application number, date of birth and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.