RRB Group D application modification facility opens on Dec 15

Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents, the RRBs have said.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The application form modification link for the RRB group D recruitment will open on December 15, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) said on Sunday. Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents.

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRBs have said.

The RRC group D exam was announced in February 2019. More than 1 lakh vacancies in group D posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

This one time opportunity has been given to only those candidates whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through link. 

 

 

