Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D application modification facility opens on Dec 15
competitive exams

RRB Group D application modification facility opens on Dec 15

  • Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents, the RRBs have said.
RRB Group D application modification facility opens on Dec 15(Hindustan Times)
RRB Group D application modification facility opens on Dec 15(Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The application form modification link for the RRB group D recruitment will open on December 15, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) said on Sunday. Only those candidates whose application forms were rejected on the ground of invalid photograph or signature can modify the application forms and upload correct documents.

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRBs have said.

The RRC group D exam was announced in February 2019. More than 1 lakh vacancies in group D posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

This one time opportunity has been given to only those candidates whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through link. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out