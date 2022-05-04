RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards soon, exam on May 9, 10

RRB NTPC CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 soon.

The exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10 and admit cards for the test will be issued on rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board recently released date information slip for candidates along with score cards, shortlist status and question papers of CBT 1.

Candidates can login with their registration number and date of birth to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards.

How to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card

Visit the RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Click on the admit card link shown on the homepage. Login with registration number and date of birth. Submit to view the admit card. Download and take a printout.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The fake notice claims the exams are tentatively scheduled for May 19, 20 and June 14-16, 2022.

While NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022, exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.