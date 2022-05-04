Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards soon, exam on May 9, 10
competitive exams

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards soon, exam on May 9, 10

  • RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards will be available soon on rrbcdg.gov.in. The exam is scheduled for May 9, 10, 2022. 
RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards soon, exam on May 9, 10 (representational photo)(File)
RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards soon, exam on May 9, 10 (representational photo)(File)
Published on May 04, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RRB NTPC CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 soon. 

The exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10 and admit cards for the test will be issued on rrbcdg.gov.in. 

The board recently released date information slip for candidates along with score cards, shortlist status and question papers of CBT 1.

Candidates can login with their registration number and date of birth to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards. 

How to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card

  1. Visit the RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  2. Click on the admit card link shown on the homepage.
  3. Login with registration number and date of birth.
  4. Submit to view the admit card.
  5. Download and take a printout.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3 and 2.

The fake notice claims the exams are tentatively scheduled for May 19, 20 and June 14-16, 2022.

While NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022, exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc
rrb ntpc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out