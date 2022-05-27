RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam schedule released for pay levels 5, 3 and 2, details here
- RRB NTPC CBT- 2 exam schedule released at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam dates for the 2019 NTPC computer-based test 2 (CBT) for Pay Levels 5, 3, and 2. The exam notification is available on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will take place between June 12, 2022 and June 17,2022.
The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi, and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12, Level 2 on June 13, and Level 3 on June 14, 2022.
The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda, and Thiruvananthapuram is planned for Level 5 on 15.06.2022, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.
“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB”, reads the official notification.
The downloading of E-Call letters will begin four days before the test date, as mentioned in the Exam City and Date Intimation link.
For more details read notification here.
