RRB NTPC CBT 2: Important notice issued for level 2, 3, 5 candidates, check here

RRB NTPC CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on May 27 announced that RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for pay levels 2, 3 and 5 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022. The board has released detailed schedule for these exams, along with guidelines for candidates.

Here's everything you need to know about RRB NTPC CBT 2 2022:

For pay level 5, CBT 2 in Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for June 12. For level 2, the test will be held on June 13 and for level 3, it will be on June 14 in these cities.

On the other hand, CBT 2 in Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram will take place for pay level 5 on June 15, for level 2 on June 16 and for pay level 3 on June 17.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB ,” RRB said.

“The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination," it added.

Admit cards will be issued four days prior to the date of examination.

Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall and candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card for the exam.

Here's the RRB notification: