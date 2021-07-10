RRB NTPC exam: Know about fee refund process

The RRB NTPC exam, will had begun in December 2020, will conclude on July 31. Out of the 1.26 crore candidates who had applied for the exam, the candidates who have actually appeared for the exam will receive a refund on their exam fee. The fee may be partially or wholly refunded to candidates depending on the category to which they belong.

The RRB NTPC exam is one of the biggest recruitment drives of the country in which the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will select candidates to fill vacancies in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts through various levels of exams

For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class the exam fee will be completely refunded. For candidates belonging to other categories who had paid ₹500 as application fee, ₹400 will be refunded.

"The refundable portion of examination fee shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable," the RRBs have said.

RRB exam fee refund process for online payment

In case of online payment (Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and UPI), the candidates should confirm if they wish to receive the refundable portion of examination fee ( ₹400/- or ₹250/- as applicable) on attending the RRB NTPC exam in the account from which they have made payment.

Or else, these candidates can alternatively provide the beneficiary account in which they wish to receive the refund viz. Beneficiary Name, Account Number, Name of bank and its IFSC Code.

RRB exam fee refund process for offline payment

The candidates who have made payment through SBI Challan or Post office Challan Mode should provide details of beneficiary account in which they wish to receive the refund viz. Beneficiary Name, Account Number, Name of bank and its IFSC Code.

RRB exam fee refund link

The RRBs will open a link and will ask candidates to update their bank details to receive the refunded fee. "The responsibility to furnish correct bank account details lies on the candidates and RRBs will not entertain any correspondence from the candidate on this account," the Board have said.

"The examination fee paid by the candidates whose application is incomplete or those who have not submitted their application or whose application is rejected, will not be refunded," candidates have been informed.