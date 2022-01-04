Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021 released, check it here
competitive exams

RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021 released, check it here

RSMSSB answer keys: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021.
RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021: Candidates can check the answer key on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key on https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The Computor 2021 examination was conducted on December 19, 2021.

How to check provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021:

• Visit the official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

• Click on Latest News

• A new page will appear

• Select Candidate Corner from the Menu bar

• Click on Answer Key

• A new page will open

• Click on Computor 2021: First Answer Key of Exam Computor- Code (105)

• The Answer key will be downloaded in pdf format

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections regarding questions or answers. Candidates can submit objections between January 6 and January 8, 2022. The Board will charge a fee of Rs. 100 per objection.

Candidates can visit the website for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP