Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021 released, check it here
competitive exams

RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021 released, check it here

  • RSMSSB answer keys: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021.
RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021: Candidates can check the answer key on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021: Candidates can check the answer key on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key on https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The Computor 2021 examination was conducted on December 19, 2021.

How to check provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021:

• Visit the official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

• Click on Latest News

• A new page will appear

• Select Candidate Corner from the Menu bar

• Click on Answer Key

• A new page will open

• Click on Computor 2021: First Answer Key of Exam Computor- Code (105)

• The Answer key will be downloaded in pdf format

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections regarding questions or answers. Candidates can submit objections between January 6 and January 8, 2022. The Board will charge a fee of Rs. 100 per objection.

Candidates can visit the website for more information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb answer key
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out