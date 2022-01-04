RSMSSB answer keys for Computor Exam 2021 released, check it here
- RSMSSB answer keys: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key on https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.
The Computor 2021 examination was conducted on December 19, 2021.
How to check provisional answer key of Computor Exam 2021:
• Visit the official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
• Click on Latest News
• A new page will appear
• Select Candidate Corner from the Menu bar
• Click on Answer Key
• A new page will open
• Click on Computor 2021: First Answer Key of Exam Computor- Code (105)
• The Answer key will be downloaded in pdf format
Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections regarding questions or answers. Candidates can submit objections between January 6 and January 8, 2022. The Board will charge a fee of Rs. 100 per objection.
Candidates can visit the website for more information.