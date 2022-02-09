RSMSSB computer instructor Recruitment: Important notice issued for applicants

RSMSSB computer instructor Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued an important notification for candidates who are applying for the RSMSSB Basic and Senior Computer Instructor posts.

According to the notice issued on Wednesday, some fake institutions are providing fake degree/diploma to students to meet educational eligibility required to apply for these posts and candidates should not fall in such trap. They should apply only on the basis of degrees recognised by law. There will be double verification of documents of listed candidates and if any document is found fake the candidate will be expelled from this exam and future exam of the board. Legal action will also be taken against the institution and the individual in such a case, says the notice.

The educational eligibility required for senior computer instructor is Masters in Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) in CS or IT or any equivalent or higher degree recognised by government while the educational eligibility required to be a Basic computer instructor is Bachelors in Engineering (BE) /BTech in CS/IT/ECE/TIE or BSc in Computer Science/IT or BCA or an equivalent or higher degree. (Check details in notification)

This recruitment drive is to fill up 10157 posts in the organisation.

