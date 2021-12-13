Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021 today, how to download hall tickets
competitive exams

RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021 today, how to download hall tickets

RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: RSMSSB is scheduled to release admit cards for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021 today.
RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: The Computor Direct Entrance examination will take place from 10 am to 12 noon on December 19..(HT File)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release provisional E- Admit Cards for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021 on Monday, December 13, 2021.

How to download Provisional E-Admit Card for Computor exam

1. Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on Admit Card link on home page

3. Click on ‘Download Admit Card for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021

4) Download admit card and save it on computer too

The Computor Direct Entrance examination will take place from 10 am to 12 pm on December 19, 2021. The candidates are requested to reach the allotted examination center one and half an hour ahead of exam.

According to the official notice, “Candidates must wear masks, carry a hand sanitizer, and follow the covid-19 protocols. Candidates need to carry their E-Admit card, an identity card like an Aadhaar card, passport, voter-id card, driving license, etc., a colourful and recent 2.5cm*2.5cm photograph, and a blue ball pen at the examination centres.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb admit card. hall ticket
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP