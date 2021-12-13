Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021 today, how to download hall tickets
RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021 today, how to download hall tickets

  • RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: RSMSSB is scheduled to release admit cards for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021 today.
RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: The Computor Direct Entrance examination will take place from 10 am to 12 noon on December 19..(HT File)
RSMSSB computor admit cards 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release provisional E- Admit Cards for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021 on Monday, December 13, 2021.

How to download Provisional E-Admit Card for Computor exam

1. Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on Admit Card link on home page

3. Click on ‘Download Admit Card for Computor Direct Entrance Examination 2021

4) Download admit card and save it on computer too

The Computor Direct Entrance examination will take place from 10 am to 12 pm on December 19, 2021. The candidates are requested to reach the allotted examination center one and half an hour ahead of exam.

According to the official notice, “Candidates must wear masks, carry a hand sanitizer, and follow the covid-19 protocols. Candidates need to carry their E-Admit card, an identity card like an Aadhaar card, passport, voter-id card, driving license, etc., a colourful and recent 2.5cm*2.5cm photograph, and a blue ball pen at the examination centres.”

