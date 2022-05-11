RSMSSB JE admit card 2022 today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2022 on Wednesday, May 11.

Candidates can download it from the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,092 Junior Engineer vacancies.

RSMSSB will hold the JE exam for Civil Engineering on May 18, followed by the JE Electrical Engineering exam on May 19, and the JE Mechanical Engineering exam on May 20.

There will be two shifts – 10 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Previously, the JE exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to May 9 and it was later postponed.

RSMSSB JE admit card 2022: How to download

Go to the official website of the board – recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the 'Admit Card’ section and click on the link for JE 2022 admit card.

Enter application number, date of birth and submit.

The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

