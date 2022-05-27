RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Livestock Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022. Candidates who will take the examination can download RSMSSB admit card on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Here's the direct link to download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card.
This recruitment dive is being conducted to fill 1136 vacancies of Livestock Assistant.
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card: How to download the admit card
Visit the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab
Click on the admit card link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out.