RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams

  • RSMSSB has released the hall ticket for Livestock Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022.
Published on May 27, 2022 07:22 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Livestock Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022. Candidates who will take the examination can download RSMSSB admit card  on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to download the RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card.

This recruitment dive is being conducted to fill 1136 vacancies of Livestock Assistant.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab

Click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out.

 

 

Topics
rsmssb
rsmssb
