RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday, February 7 will release the admit card for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 examination. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Motor Vehicle SI Direct Recruitment 2021 examination will be held on February 12 and 13, 2022, by the RSMSSB. On February 12, 2022, the first paper will be conducted from 10am to 12pm, while the second paper will be conducted from 2:30pm to 4:30pm The third paper will be held on February 13, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link given to download admit card for Motor Vehicle SI 2021.

4. Click on get admit card.

5. Key in your application number and Date of Birth.

6. Select ‘Get admit card’.