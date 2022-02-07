Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov
competitive exams

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov

  • RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2022 to be released today on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday, February 7 will release the admit card for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 examination. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Motor Vehicle SI Direct Recruitment 2021 examination will be held on February 12 and 13, 2022, by the RSMSSB. On February 12, 2022, the first paper will be conducted from 10am to 12pm, while the second paper will be conducted from 2:30pm to 4:30pm The third paper will be held on February 13, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the RSMSSB website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link given to download admit card for Motor Vehicle SI 2021.

4. Click on get admit card.

5. Key in your application number and Date of Birth.

6. Select ‘Get admit card’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rsmssb admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out