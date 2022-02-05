Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI admit cards 2021 to be out on Feb 7, here’s how to get
  • RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI admit cards 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is expected to release the e-admit cards for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 examination on Monday, February 07, 2022.
RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI admit cards 2021: Once released, candidates can visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download the provisional e-admit cards.(rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI admit cards 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is expected to release the e-admit cards for Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector 2021 examination on Monday, February 07, 2022. Once released, candidates can visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download the provisional e-admit cards.

Follow these  steps and download the RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI 2021 admit card:

1. Visit the RSMSSB website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘Admit Card’ link on the Homepage

3. Click on ‘Download admit card of direct recruitment of Motor Vehicle SI 2021’

4. Click on ‘Get admit card’

5. Enter Application number and Date of Birth

6. Select ‘Get admit card’

7. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are requested to download the e-admit card and take a print out for future need.

RSMSSB will conduct the Motor Vehicle SI Direct Recruitment 2021 examination on February 12 and February 13, 2022. The first Paper will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and the second paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on February 12, 2022. The third paper will be conducted from 10 am to 01 pm on February 13, 2022.

According to the official notice, candidates should carry their provisional e-admit card, one of the original photo ID cards such as Voter ID, Adhaar Card, Passport, or Driving License, three latest 2.5*2.5 size colour photographs (separately for each exam/question paper), and a blue ballpoint pen to the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Board website https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ for updates.

Saturday, February 05, 2022
