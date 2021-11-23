Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

RSMSSB Patwari answer keys 2021 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

RSMSSB Patwari answer keys 2021:  Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the first answer key of all codes, along with master question paper, of the exam for recruitment to the post of Patwari. Candidates who appeared for the mentioned examination can check their answer key on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari examination was held on October 23, 24, 2021.

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021- Code 104 (A)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021- Code 104 (B)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021- Code 104 (C)

Direct link to check RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021- Code 104 (D)

Direct link to check master question paper for exam Patwari- Code 104 (A)

Direct link to check master question paper for exam Patwari- Code 104 (B) 

Direct link to check master question paper for exam Patwari- Code 104 (C)

Direct link to check master question paper for exam Patwari- Code 104 (D)

How to check RSMSSB Patwari answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘News Notifications’ tab

Click on relevant answer key link of Patwari exam of respective code

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and check it.

If any candidate has any objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to register their objections on the official website from November 24 to November 26 (Till 11.59pm).

The commission has fixed the objection fee as Rs. 100 for every submitted objection. Objections will only be accepted in online mode.

