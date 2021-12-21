Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai has invited applications for graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship in electronics and telecommunication and computer science engineering/ IT disciplines.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Candidates have to apply for the apprenticeship from this http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/ portal. The last date of registration is December 26.

Candidates with BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for graduate apprenticeship and those with Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication with minimum 55% marks can apply for a Diploma apprenticeship.

Candidates will be informed about the selection process in due course of time.

After selection graduate apprentices will receive 10,500 per month and diploma apprentices will receive 8,500 per month.

SAMEER is an autonomous premier research and development organization of the ministry of electronics and information technology.

