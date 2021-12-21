SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai has invited applications for graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship in electronics and telecommunication and computer science engineering/ IT disciplines. A total of 39 apprenticeships are on offer.

Candidates have to apply for the apprenticeship from this http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/ portal. The last date of registration is December 26.

Candidates with BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for graduate apprenticeship and those with Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication with minimum 55% marks can apply for a Diploma apprenticeship.

Candidates will be informed about the selection process in due course of time.

After selection graduate apprentices will receive ₹10,500 per month and diploma apprentices will receive ₹8,500 per month.

SAMEER is an autonomous premier research and development organization of the ministry of electronics and information technology.

