Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more
competitive exams

SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more

  • Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai has invited applications for graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship in electronics and telecommunication and computer science engineering/ IT disciplines.
SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more
SAMEER offers graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship; know more
Published on Dec 21, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai has invited applications for graduate, diploma apprentice traineeship in electronics and telecommunication and computer science engineering/ IT disciplines. A total of 39 apprenticeships are on offer.

Candidates have to apply for the apprenticeship from this http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/ portal. The last date of registration is December 26.

Candidates with BE / B. Tech in Electronics / Electronics & Communication Engineering/Computer Engineering / Information Technology with minimum 55% marks are eligible to apply for graduate apprenticeship and those with Diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication with minimum 55% marks can apply for a Diploma apprenticeship.

Candidates will be informed about the selection process in due course of time.

After selection graduate apprentices will receive 10,500 per month and diploma apprentices will receive 8,500 per month.

SAMEER is an autonomous premier research and development organization of the ministry of electronics and information technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out