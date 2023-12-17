State Bank of India has released SBI Clerk 2023 pre-exam training materials. Candidates who want to download the pre-examination training materials can find the link on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk 2023 pre exam training materials available at sbi.co.in, download link here

The official website reads, “Pre Examination Training Materials available for download for SC/ST/OBC/ESM/Religious minority communities Candidates who have opted for Training.”

Direct link to download SBI Clerk 2023 pre exam training materials

SBI Clerk 2023 pre exam training materials: How to download

To download the pre-examination training materials candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on Careers section available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get current openings link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Press Junior Associates link available on the page.

Now the SBI Clerk 2023 pre-exam training materials link will be displayed on the screen.

Check the link and enter the required details.

Once done, the materials will be displayed.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.