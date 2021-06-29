Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket
competitive exams

SBI clerk admit card 2021 released, direct link for prelims hall ticket

SBI clerk admit card 2021:
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:20 PM IST
(sbi.co.in)

State Bank of India on Tuesday released the SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination admit card download will close on July 13.

Direct link to download SBI clerk prelims admit card

SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 prelims link available on the website.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process for SBI Clerk posts comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination.

Topics
sbi clerk exam hall tickets sbi clerk prelims
