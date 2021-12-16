SBI PO main admit cards 2021-22 released, direct link to download hall tickets

SBI PO main admit cards 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday released the call letter of the main online examination for recruitment to the posts of probationary officers. Candidates, who appeared for the SBI PO examination, can download their admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online main examination for the post of probationary officers is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

The admit card download will close on the official website on January 2, 2022.

Direct link to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021

How to download SBI PO mains admit card 2021:

Visit the the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers section.

Under 'Latest announcements' tab, click on the link that reads "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".

Click on the link that reads, "Download Mains Exam Call Letter".

Submit your registration number, password and captcha code.

The SBI mains admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}