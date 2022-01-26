SBI PO Mains Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link & how to check

State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Mains Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer mains exam can check the result through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The mains examination was conducted on January 2, 2022. Those candidates who will qualify the written exam are eligible to appear for the Phase III (Interview) round.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interview will be conducted on second or third week of February 2022 and the call letter for the same will release on first or second week of February. The final result will be declared in February or march 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

SBI PO Mains Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Mains Result 2021 link available on the page.

PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application process was started on October 5 and ended on October 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 2056 posts in the organization.