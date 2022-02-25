SBI SCO Recruitment: Today is last date to apply for 48 vacancies, direct link

SBI SCO Recruitment: The application process to fill 48 SCO vacancies in State Bank of India ends on Friday, February 25. The application process for SCO posts began on February 5. Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The online examination for SCO posts will tentatively be held March 20 and the tentative date for downloading exam call letters is March 5 onwards.

<strong>Here is direct link to apply for SBI SCO posts</strong>

SBI SCO recruitment vacancy details: Out of 48 vacancies to be filled, 15 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 vacancies are for the Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching).

The maximum age for applying for these vacancies is 40 years as on August 31, 2021. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online written examination cum-Interview. Applying candidates should possess first division in bachelor's degree (full time) in any stream.

The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) for the exam is ₹750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.