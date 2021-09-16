Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Sikkim: SPSC to conduct written exam for lecturer post on Sept 25
Sikkim: SPSC to conduct written exam for lecturer post on Sept 25

  • The written exam for filling up 15 posts of Lecturer, DIETs under SCERT, education department will be held on September 25, the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has notified.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:49 PM IST

The written exam for filling up 15 posts of Lecturer, DIETs under SCERT, education department will be held on September 25, the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has notified. 

The admit cards of the candidates who have registered for this exam will be available from September 22 to September 24. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission as and when it is released.

The SPSC exam will be held at Sir Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School, Dev area, Gangtok. 

The exam will have two papers: paper 1 will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. 

“Admission to all the stages of exam for which candidates are admitted by the Commission shall be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any point of time, before or after the written exam, classroom  demonstration or viva voce, it is found that they do not fulfill any of eligibility conditions, their candidature for the exam will be summarily rejected by the Commission,” the SPSC has said.

 

