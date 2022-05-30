Six Keralites among top 50 civil service winners, 40 selected from state

UPSC civil services results 2022: Among first 50 winners of the civil service examination, six are from Kerala and Dileep Kanikkara hailing from Kottayam district topped the list with 21st rank. Besides him Shruti Lakshmi (25 rank), V Avinash (31), Jasmin (36), T Swati Sree (42) and Remya C S (46 rank) are other winners.

Forty candidates from the state figured in the overall list of selected. A product of Chennai IIT, Dileep said this was his third attempt. Last time he got the Indian Forest Service and he prepared for the latest round while undergoing the training. He said he appeared again for the test to get higher ranks and get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

“Hard work has finally paid. I would like to join the IAS that is why I appeared for the examination again. I would like to serve the society and nation,” he said. He said after his graduation from IIT he worked with Samsung in South Korea for two years and left the job in 2018 to pursue his civil service dreams.

“During the interview panelists asked more about technological prowess of small nations like South Korea and Japan. I explained reasons and work culture of these countries,” he said.

“While working abroad I felt the need to work at the grassroots in the country. So I decided to quit my good job and started preparing for the UPSC examinations. I have been working as a probationer in the forest service and appeared for the exam again to improve my rank,” he said.