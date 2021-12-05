SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 marks out; know what's next?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of all qualified and non-qualified candidates of the combined graduate level (CGL) exam. Based on the marks obtained in the SSC CGL tier 1 exam, candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the tier 2 and tier 3 exams. Candidates can download the marksheet from the official website of the Commission by logging in to the website using registration details.

SSC CGL exam 2020: What’s next?

SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be held on January 28 and 29.

SSC CGL tier 3 exam will be held on February 6

The exams are subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SSC has informed candidates.

SSC CGL tier 2 exam will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before conduct of the exam

“The candidates who are unable to download their Admit Cards may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admit Cards is solely of the candidates,” the SSC has said.

The SSC CGL tier 1 marks will be available on the website and candidates can download it till December 24.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in the computer based mode.