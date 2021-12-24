SSC CGL 2021: Imp notice regarding online correction, photo upload released

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice regarding SSC CGL 2021. The notice has been released for online correction application data and uploading of photographs on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, candidates are required to upload the scanned colour passport size photograph in the online application form. The photograph should not be more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination. If the proper photograph is not uploaded by a candidate, the candidature will be cancelled.

For online correction of application form, the Commission will provide a period of 5 days to enable candidates to correct/ modify online application parameters, after last date of application. In this time frame candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes in the one-time registration/ online application data as per their requirement.

Only those candidates will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along-with payment of requisite fee, have been received by the Commission within the specified period.

The online correction fees is ₹200/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹500/- for making correction and submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ categories.