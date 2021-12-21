Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL 2021 registration begins this week at ssc.nic.in portal

SSC CGL 2021 will be held for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will commence the registration of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) on December 23. The application forms will be available on the official website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two levels of computer-based exams, a pen and paper based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test.

The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is graduation. Details on the eligibility criteria will be announced by SSC in the notification.

Along with the application form, candidates have to pay fee of 100. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Last year, the SSC had announced to fill 6,506 vacancies through CGL exam.

 

