SSC CGL 2022: Last date today to apply at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will close down the registration process for SSC CGL 2022 on October 13, 2022. Candidates who have still not applied for Combined Graduate Level examination can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for making online fees is till October 14, 2022 and the last date for payment through challan is till October 15, 2022. The dates of ‘window for application form correction’ including online payment is from October 19 to October 20, 2022.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC CGL 2022

SSC CGL 2022: How to apply online

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fee for the exam is ₹100 for all categories except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.