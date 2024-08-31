SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: SSC Tier I hall tickets awaited for some regions, updates here
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for some regions. The SSC Tier I hall tickets will be released for the Northern region, Eastern region, Southern region, and Karnataka Kerala region. The admit card for theCombined Graduate Level Tier I examination will be available on the regional websites of SSC. ...Read More
Till now, the Commission has already released the admit cards for MPR region, Central region, Western region, North-west region and North east region.
The list of SSC regional websites will be available on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. The direct link to download the admit card for the regions already released is shared here.
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.
SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card links, region wise other details.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region wise status of admit card
Northern region: Application status released, admit card awaited
Eastern region: Admit card not released. Application status is available
Southern region: Admit card awaited. Application status released
Karnataka Kerala region: Exam date, time, city details shared with candidates
MPR region: Admit card out
Central region: Admit card released
Western region: Admit card available
North West region: Admit card out
North East region: Admit card released.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Login details required
Registration ID
Date of Birth
Exam city details
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Know about exam
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download Tier I hall tickets?
Visit the SSC regional websites.
On the home page, click on SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I link.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
