Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: SSC Tier I hall tickets awaited for some regions, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier I hall ticket download link to be available here for regions already out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for some regions. The SSC Tier I hall tickets will be released for the Northern region, Eastern region, Southern region, and Karnataka Kerala region. The admit card for theCombined Graduate Level Tier I examination will be available on the regional websites of SSC. ...Read More

    Till now, the Commission has already released the admit cards for MPR region, Central region, Western region, North-west region and North east region.

    The list of SSC regional websites will be available on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. The direct link to download the admit card for the regions already released is shared here.

    SSC MPR admit card link 

    SSC CR admit card link 

    SSC WR admit card link 

    SSC NWR admit card link 

    SSC NER admit card link 

    The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

    SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card links, region wise other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 31, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The admit card for theCombined Graduate Level Tier I examination will be available on the regional websites of SSC.

    Aug 31, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    Aug 31, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region wise status of admit card

    Northern region: Application status released, admit card awaited

    Eastern region: Admit card not released. Application status is available

    Southern region: Admit card awaited. Application status released

    Karnataka Kerala region: Exam date, time, city details shared with candidates

    MPR region: Admit card out

    Central region: Admit card released

    Western region: Admit card available

    North West region: Admit card out

    North East region: Admit card released.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card not out for these regions

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The admit cards have not been released for these regions - Northern region, Eastern region, Southern region and Karnataka Kerala region.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:54 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Login details required

    Registration ID

    Date of Birth

    Exam city details

    Aug 31, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Know about exam

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:44 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Number of posts to be filled

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:39 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:35 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to find regional websites links?

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The list of SSC regional websites will be available on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download Tier I hall tickets?

    Visit the SSC regional websites.

    On the home page, click on SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for Tier I link.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Direct link to download hall tickets

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The direct link to download the hall ticket is given above for those regions for which the admit card has been released.

    Aug 31, 2024 10:20 AM IST

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall tickets awaited for these regions

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC Tier I hall tickets will be released for the Northern region, Eastern region, Southern region, and Karnataka Kerala region.

