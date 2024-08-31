SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: SSC Tier I hall tickets awaited for some regions, updates here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 for some regions. The SSC Tier I hall tickets will be released for the Northern region, Eastern region, Southern region, and Karnataka Kerala region. The admit card for theCombined Graduate Level Tier I examination will be available on the regional websites of SSC. ...Read More

Till now, the Commission has already released the admit cards for MPR region, Central region, Western region, North-west region and North east region.

The list of SSC regional websites will be available on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. The direct link to download the admit card for the regions already released is shared here.

SSC MPR admit card link

SSC CR admit card link

SSC WR admit card link

SSC NWR admit card link

SSC NER admit card link

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card links, region wise other details.