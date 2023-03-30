Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification releasing on April 1 at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 30, 2023 06:42 PM IST

SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification will be released on April 1, 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification on April 1, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till May 1, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The selection process comprises of Tier I exam followed by Tier II examination. Those candidates who qualify the Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II examination. The dates for the same will be available on the detailed notification when released.

To apply for the examination candidates should have bachelor’s degree in any subject t from a recognized University or equivalent.

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
