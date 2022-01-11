SSC CGL Examination 2021: Important notice released for candidates

SSC CGL Examination 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, for candidates applying for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021. The Commission advised the interested candidates to apply for the exam much before the assigned deadline. The last date of submitting online applications is January 23, 2022.

The notification read, “It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. January 11, 2022, and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days.”

The Commission cautioned candidates and said there will be no extension in the last date of submitting Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021online applications under any circumstances.

Interested candidates can visit the official SSC website at https://ssc.nic.in/ and apply at the earliest. Candidates are requested to read all instructions and check their eligibility and qualification details before applying. The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 will be a computer-based test for Tier-I and Tier-II examinations.

SSC will conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 for filling several Group B and Group C posts under different Government Ministries, Departments, Organisations, and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more information.