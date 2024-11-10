SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Graduate Level Examinaton (CGL) Result 2024 in due course of time. After the official announcement, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 results on the board's official website, ssc.gov.in. The commission will share the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination and other details along with the their 1 result. ...Read More

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

The tier 1 exam question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on the following topics-

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension.

Each section of the question paper had 25 questions and the maximum marks in each section were 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

On October 3, the commission released the provisional answer keys of the tier 1 examination. Candidates were allowed to submit objections/representations to the provisional answer key up to October 6.

General category candidates who score 30 per cent or more marks in the tier 1 examination will be declared pass. For OBC and EWS candidates, the pass marks in the tier 1 exam are 25 per cent and candidates belonging to all other categories need 20 per cent marks to pass the exam.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts under the central government.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result.