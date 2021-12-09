SSC CGL Tier 1 2020 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, December 9 released the final answer key for its combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 1 examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the question paper and answer key of the exam at ssc.nic.in. The facility will be available till January 7, 2022.

Direct link to check SSC CGL 2020 answer key

Candidates can login by using their User ID and password.

SSC had declared the CGL tier 1 exam result on November 26, 2021.

The commission has now released the final answer key and question paper of CGL Tier 1 exam 2020 to.

SSC had recently released the marks of all qualified and non-qualified candidates of the combined graduate level (CGL) exam.

Candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the SSC CGL tier 2 exams on the basis of marks obtained by them in tier 1.

SSC CGL tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on on January 28 and 29, 2022.